Video: WELT Documentary has in-depth look at Bugatti Chiron production

June 5, 2020
Bugatti, Cool Videos Feed, Interest, Turbo

Ever wondered how Bugatti makes its vehicles? German publisher WELT Documentary has just released another one of its intriguing and in-depth documentaries, this time going over the detail involved in producing the Chiron.

The 49-minute video gives us an inside look at the Bugatti factory, which is described as more of a studio than a factory. Each model is meticulously assembled with unique features and trimmings to suit the customer’s desires.

Building a production vehicle that features an 8.0-litre W16 engine that produces 1500hp is obviously no easy task. Engineers and designers are challenged with ensuring the unit is provided adequate cooling while also fitting neatly and elegantly into the stunning two-door coupe body.

Lots of carbon fibre, titanium, and magnesium is used in the construction of the Chiron to ensure optimum weight balance, as well as to provide rigidity and strength for the massive speed that car is capable of. Anyway, we won’t ruin it for you. Grab a drink and some food and enjoy the full documentary below.

Tags

Related Articles

Video: WELT Documentary does a 50-minute piece on BRABUSVideo: WELT Documentary does a 50-minute piece on BRABUS April 20, 2020
Bugatti Chiron production hits 200 units; '110 ans Bugatti' editionBugatti Chiron production hits 200 units; '110 ans Bugatti' edition July 11, 2019
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ revealedBugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ revealed September 9, 2019
Bugatti Chiron hits 490km/h, first hypercar to pass 300mph (video)Bugatti Chiron hits 490km/h, first hypercar to pass 300mph (video) September 2, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car


Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive