Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe added to Australian lineup

Porsche Australia is expanding its Cayenne Coupe range with the introduction of the E-Hybrid variant, which is available to order now. It’s the second hybrid option for the big premium SUV, joining the existing Turbo S E-Hybrid monster.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe features Porsche’s latest hybrid powertrain consisting of a 3.0-litre turbo V6 petrol engine, paired to an electric motor assist setup which develops 100kW alone. Combined, the system produces an impressive 340kW and 700Nm. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission feeding to all-wheel drive.

In the Coupe version Porsche says 0-100km/h comes up in just 5.1 seconds (up from 5.0 seconds in the regular Cayenne E-Hybrid). If customers want to go quicker there are optional lightweight sports packages available that help reduce the time down to 5.0 seconds. The Sport Chrono package comes as standard on the Coupe.

In Australia the new variant comes with a panoramic glass roof as standard or an optional carbon fibre roof, with a rear bench seat contoured to resemble two individual seats. Other standard features include a surround-view camera system, digital radio, head-up display, comfort access, and privacy glass. Porsche’s latest touch-screen media interface sits proudly on the dash, with an elegant centre console showcasing flush touch-screen controls.

With the introduction of this new variant it means the Cayenne Coupe body style is now available in five different trim lines; the 250kW Cayenne, the 324kW Cayenne S, the new E-Hybrid, the 404kW Cayenne Turbo, and the 500kW Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Porsche Australia says the E-Hybrid is available to order now, with prices starting from $151,600 (excluding on-road costs). Local deliveries are expected to commence in October.