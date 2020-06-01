Mazda Australia announces big savings, available before June 30

June 1, 2020
Now could be a great time to buy a new Mazda, with the local arm announcing big savings for some models up until the end of the 2019-2020 financial year. Deals that save up to $10,000 are available for the BT-50, for example.

Run-out deals for 2019 build date BT-50 models are available, with the dual-cab XT 4×4 manual available from $37,490 drive-away. That’s a saving of more than $10,000 over the regular price. The BT-50 single-cab chassis XT 4×2 manual is also available from $29,990 drive-away.

SUVs buyers might be interested to hear there’s savings available on the CX-3, CX-5, CX-8, and CX-9 models. The base 2020 CX-3 Neo Sport manual is available from $23,990 drive-away, while the 2020 CX-5 Maxx is available from $32,990.

The petrol CX-8 Sport, with seven seats and a 2020 build date, is available from $41,490, while the CX-9 Sport FWD turbo-petrol is available from $45,990. Aside from the ute and SUVs, the 2020 Mazda2 G15 Pure hatch is available from $21,990, while savings for other 2019 build models across the showroom range are also available.

Mazda says its nation-wide dealer network is open and stocked with vehicles that are ready for delivery before June 30 end of financial year. It says drive-away pricing deals are available around the country.

