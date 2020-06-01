Lego Technic announces Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 build set

Lovers of Lego and Lamborghini will be licking their lips just locking at this. It’s the latest Lego Technic kit, based on the stunning Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 (set number 42115).

Like the real-life hypercar, the Lego Technic kit is full of amazing detail. Features include working scissor doors, a miniature replica of the Sian’s epic V12 engine with moving pistons, an ‘active’ rear wing, working front and rear suspension, and even a Lamborghini steering wheel inside.

Fans can obsessively arrange and click together the 3696 different pieces for the 1:18 scale kit, with the finished build standing a prominent 60cm long, 13cm tall, and 25cm wide. Stefano Domenicali, CEO and chairman of Automobili Lamborghini, said:

“The Lego brick is an icon in the same way as a Lamborghini super sports car. They both embody the pursuit of design perfection through constant research and development, create different emotions with every interaction, and are valued by generations.”

Other highlights include a removable (obviously) overnight bag for the front luggage compartment, a working eight-speed transmission, and it all comes packaged with an exclusive coffee table book with building instructions. The body is also showcased in a vivid lime green colour like the real thing. Domenicali added:

“This outstanding replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 from the Lego Group presents a brilliant new building experience for both super sports car fans and Lego enthusiasts and Lamborghini is privileged to share in this opportunity with the Lego Group.”

The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 is on sale now and available directly from Lego stores and via the online store. It’ll then hit various retailers around the world from August 1. The recommended retail price is AU$569.99.