buy a new car

Porsche Taycan now on sale in Australia, priced from $191,000

The epic new Porsche Taycan is now available to order in Australia, with the first examples already landing ahead of customer deliveries commencing in December. Three variants are confirmed for...

Read More >

Australian vehicle sales for May 2020 (VFACTS)

April was a pretty devastating month for most industries due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Australian new car market reporting just 38,926 sales. May 2020 VFACTS figures, handed out...

Read More >

2021 BMW 4 Series revealed, on sale in Australia in October

This is it, the all-new G22 2021 BMW 4 Series. And yep, that is the new front end. BMW revealed the new model overnight with a range-topping M440i xDrive variant...

Read More >

See All >

Latest Car News

MY2020 Jeep Compass announced for Australia, Night Eagle added

Jun 12, 2020

If you’re in the market for a new small SUV, the MY2020 Jeep Compass has been announced for Australia this week, bringing in some new...

Read More >

2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed, gets V8 power

Jun 12, 2020

Want a V8 Porsche Cayenne but can’t stretch to the Turbo? You’re in luck. The company has just revealed the 2020 Cayenne GTS V8, and...

Read More >

COVID-19: How the Australian new car market is coping

Jun 12, 2020

Australian vehicle sales through May, according to VFACTS new vehicle registration figures released last week, show some interesting trends as consumers battle through the peak...

Read More >

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback on sale in Australia from $137,700

Jun 11, 2020

The fully electric Audi e-tron and e-tron Sporback have finally been officially announced in Australia following some delays, with full prices and specs confirmed for...

Read More >

2021 Alpina B5 facelift debuts, even more power

Jun 11, 2020

Following the debut of the 2021 BMW 5 Series LCI facelift a couple of weeks ago, tuner and manufacturer Alpina has now unveiled an update...

Read More >

2021 Mazda BT-50 previewed, to switch to Isuzu D-Max underpinnings

Jun 10, 2020

Mazda Australia has confirmed “something huge” is coming soon, with all signs pointing to the all-new 2021 Mazda BT-50. This is set to be the...

Read More >
See All >

Latest Car News

MY2020 Jeep Compass announced for Australia, Night Eagle added

Jun 12, 2020

If you’re in the market for a new small SUV, the MY2020 Jeep Compass has been announced for Australia this week, bringing in some new...

Read More >

2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed, gets V8 power

Jun 12, 2020

Want a V8 Porsche Cayenne but can’t stretch to the Turbo? You’re in luck. The company has just revealed the 2020 Cayenne GTS V8, and...

Read More >

COVID-19: How the Australian new car market is coping

Jun 12, 2020

Australian vehicle sales through May, according to VFACTS new vehicle registration figures released last week, show some interesting trends as consumers battle through the peak...

Read More >

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback on sale in Australia from $137,700

Jun 11, 2020

The fully electric Audi e-tron and e-tron Sporback have finally been officially announced in Australia following some delays, with full prices and specs confirmed for...

Read More >

2021 Alpina B5 facelift debuts, even more power

Jun 11, 2020

Following the debut of the 2021 BMW 5 Series LCI facelift a couple of weeks ago, tuner and manufacturer Alpina has now unveiled an update...

Read More >

2021 Mazda BT-50 previewed, to switch to Isuzu D-Max underpinnings

Jun 10, 2020

Mazda Australia has confirmed “something huge” is coming soon, with all signs pointing to the all-new 2021 Mazda BT-50. This is set to be the...

Read More >
See All >

Car Reviews

2020 Subaru XV Hybrid review (video)

Jun 11, 2020

Read More >

2020 BMW M135i xDrive review (video)

Jun 04, 2020

Read More >
2020 Lexus LS 500 F Sport-hero

2020 Lexus LS 500 F Sport review (video)

May 31, 2020

Read More >

2020 Kia Seltos review – S and GT-Line (video)

May 28, 2020

Read More >

2020 Toyota GR Supra GTS review (video)

May 24, 2020

Read More >

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S sedan review (video)

May 18, 2020

Read More >

2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic review (video)

May 14, 2020

Read More >

2020 BMW M235i Gran Coupe review (video)

May 11, 2020

Read More >
See All >

Car Reviews

2020 Subaru XV Hybrid review (video)

Jun 11, 2020

The small SUV market is hotly contested at the moment. Almost all manufacturers are vying for the spotlight in the hope to attract the most...

Read More >

2020 BMW M135i xDrive review (video)

Jun 04, 2020

All-wheel drive. Heavily-boosted turbo four-cylinder. Practical yet purposeful hatchback design. These are the key ingredients for a great hot hatch. BMW’s M135i has switched from...

Read More >
2020 Lexus LS 500 F Sport-hero

2020 Lexus LS 500 F Sport review (video)

May 31, 2020

Over the last 10 years, sales of these big limousine-like sedans have dropped considerably. We can probably blame the uprise of the SUV for this....

Read More >

2020 Kia Seltos review – S and GT-Line (video)

May 28, 2020

The small SUV market is now a hugely contested segment in Australia. That’s why Kia has thrown its all at it and introduced a brand-new...

Read More >

2020 Toyota GR Supra GTS review (video)

May 24, 2020

A sweet-sounding inline six with more than enough power, a sick two-door coupe design, and superb rear-wheel drive handling. What more could any sports car...

Read More >

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S sedan review (video)

May 18, 2020

It is one of the fundamental contenders of the small car class in Australia but it rarely makes a big dent on the sales charts....

Read More >
See All >

Aftermarket & Motorsport

BMW garage builds perfect ‘M2 Shooting Brake’ with M140i

Jun 12, 2020

Read More >
2020 Manhart SV600 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic

Manhart tunes Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography with ‘SV600’ kit

Jun 01, 2020

Read More >
Wheelsandmore 2021 Audi RS 6 - 1

Wheelsandmore goes nuts with 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant, up to 1000hp

May 14, 2020

Read More >
Manhart Toyota Supra GR 450

Manhart devises Toyota Supra ‘GR 450’ tuning upgrades

Apr 17, 2020

Read More >
See All >

Aftermarket & Motorsport

BMW garage builds perfect ‘M2 Shooting Brake’ with M140i

Jun 12, 2020

This is a must-see. It’s a custom BMW M2 shooting brake, using the previous-gen M140i hatchback as a base. It is, needless to say, one...

Read More >
2020 Manhart SV600 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic

Manhart tunes Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography with ‘SV600’ kit

Jun 01, 2020

The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic is already the equal most powerful SUV in its class. But in case you want to make sure of...

Read More >
Wheelsandmore 2021 Audi RS 6 - 1

Wheelsandmore goes nuts with 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant, up to 1000hp

May 14, 2020

German-based tuner Wheelsandmore has revealed its latest tuning upgrades for the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant. And yes, the enhancements go further than just a...

Read More >
Manhart Toyota Supra GR 450

Manhart devises Toyota Supra ‘GR 450’ tuning upgrades

Apr 17, 2020

Manhart usually works on and provides tuning packages for European cars. But since the new Toyota GR Supra features a BMW engine one might expect...

Read More >
Iconic Autobody Speedster Porsche 356 Boxster

Iconic Autobody Speedster is a Porsche Boxster with 356 body (video)

Apr 13, 2020

Now here’s something very cool. It is, what appears to be anyway, a classic Porsche 356 Speedster. However, in reality it’s a modern Boxster underneath....

Read More >

G-Power announces potent BMW M8 tuning kits, up to 820hp

Apr 02, 2020

Renowned BMW tuner G-Power has just announced its latest go-faster kit, this time working on the all-new BMW M8 flagship. And interestingly, it is using...

Read More >

performancedrive

buy a new car


Interest and Editorial

Video: Official trailer for new Peter Brock documentary – Brock: Over the Top

Jun 12, 2020

Read More >

Video: WELT Documentary has in-depth look at Bugatti Chiron production

Jun 05, 2020

Read More >
LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

Lego Technic announces Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 build set

Jun 01, 2020

Read More >

Monthly Sales

COVID-19: How the Australian new car market is coping

Jun 12, 2020

Read More >
2018 Toyota HiLux Rogue

Australian vehicle sales for May 2020 (VFACTS)

Jun 03, 2020

Read More >
2019 Toyota Hybrid vehicle range

Australian vehicle sales for April 2020 (VFACTS)

May 08, 2020

Read More >

Cool Finds

Cool Finds

1990 Ferrari F40 for sale in Australia - Rosso Corsa

For Sale: 1990 Ferrari F40 in Australia, travelled just 8899km

May 18, 2020

Read More >
1972 Lamborghini Miura SV - grey

For Sale: Ultra-rare 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV, travelled just 5759km

Apr 04, 2020

Read More >

For Sale: Original 1985 Holden HDT VK Group A SS

Feb 17, 2020

Read More >

Top 10s

Cool Finds

Top 10 SUVs coming to Australia 2021

Top 10 best SUVs coming to Australia in 2021

May 12, 2020

Read More >

PerformanceDrive’s Top 10 Cars of 2019

Jan 22, 2020

Read More >

Top 10 best-selling SUVs in Australia in 2019

Jan 07, 2020

Read More >

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive