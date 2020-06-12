buy a new car

If you’re in the market for a new small SUV, the MY2020 Jeep Compass has been announced for Australia this week, bringing in some new...
Want a V8 Porsche Cayenne but can’t stretch to the Turbo? You’re in luck. The company has just revealed the 2020 Cayenne GTS V8, and...
Australian vehicle sales through May, according to VFACTS new vehicle registration figures released last week, show some interesting trends as consumers battle through the peak...
The fully electric Audi e-tron and e-tron Sporback have finally been officially announced in Australia following some delays, with full prices and specs confirmed for...
Following the debut of the 2021 BMW 5 Series LCI facelift a couple of weeks ago, tuner and manufacturer Alpina has now unveiled an update...
Mazda Australia has confirmed “something huge” is coming soon, with all signs pointing to the all-new 2021 Mazda BT-50. This is set to be the...
The small SUV market is hotly contested at the moment. Almost all manufacturers are vying for the spotlight in the hope to attract the most...
All-wheel drive. Heavily-boosted turbo four-cylinder. Practical yet purposeful hatchback design. These are the key ingredients for a great hot hatch. BMW’s M135i has switched from...
Over the last 10 years, sales of these big limousine-like sedans have dropped considerably. We can probably blame the uprise of the SUV for this....
The small SUV market is now a hugely contested segment in Australia. That’s why Kia has thrown its all at it and introduced a brand-new...
A sweet-sounding inline six with more than enough power, a sick two-door coupe design, and superb rear-wheel drive handling. What more could any sports car...
It is one of the fundamental contenders of the small car class in Australia but it rarely makes a big dent on the sales charts....
This is a must-see. It’s a custom BMW M2 shooting brake, using the previous-gen M140i hatchback as a base. It is, needless to say, one...
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic is already the equal most powerful SUV in its class. But in case you want to make sure of...
German-based tuner Wheelsandmore has revealed its latest tuning upgrades for the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant. And yes, the enhancements go further than just a...
Manhart usually works on and provides tuning packages for European cars. But since the new Toyota GR Supra features a BMW engine one might expect...
Now here’s something very cool. It is, what appears to be anyway, a classic Porsche 356 Speedster. However, in reality it’s a modern Boxster underneath....
Renowned BMW tuner G-Power has just announced its latest go-faster kit, this time working on the all-new BMW M8 flagship. And interestingly, it is using...